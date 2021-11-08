eGRC Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

The global eGRC market size is projected to reach USD 75.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Tightening compliance, risk, and governance mandates by regulatory authorities worldwide is expected to emerge as the foremost growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 27.01 billion in 2020.

Compliance regulations are framed and implemented to ensure that enterprises work in a responsible, secure, and transparent manner. For example, the Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), 1996 was passed in the United States to safeguard personal health information and prevent the unauthorized transmission of such information across electronic channels. More recently, the European Union (EU) began implementing the General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which strictly monitors and penalizes exchange of personal information through electronic mediums, thus upholding the right to privacy of citizens. Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions are critical in enabling businesses to meet these regulations and as countries sharpen their compliance norms, the demand for these solutions is likely to skyrocket.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

COVID-19 Impact :

The world is undergoing unprecedented challenges and upheavals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are grappling with plummeting revenues, while industries are strategizing to cope with the impending recession. Enterprises are progressively implementing solutions to counter the exposures from the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in April 2020 Wolters Kluwer’s CPM business developed and launched “COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins. The solution is aimed at offering COVID-19 related regulatory updates such as notices, changes, global regulatory orders, and other updates for the BFSI sector.

The report offers?

In-depth analysis of the different factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market;

Tangible insights and piecemeal study of the various market segments;

Comprehensive assessment of the regional developments influencing the market growth; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the key market players and their growth strategies.

Ask for Customization: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

Market Driver

Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Solutions to Stoke Adoption

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market growth is slated to get propelled by the integration of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in eGRC systems. According to a joint report by SAP and the University of Applied Sciences, Berlin, embedding GRC solutions with AI will bring about profound changes in business operations, enabling managers to analyze risks and compliance & governance dynamics based on hardcore data. For example, the report observes that as AI becomes more prevalent in businesses, fraud examiners will be able to perform fraud assessments and design and develop key performance indicators (KPIs) to prevent future frauds. Moreover, AI-enabled eGRC will automate regulatory adherence reports and compliance managers will be able to detect external and internal dangers to the enterprise as well as efficiently manage cyber-crime threats to the organizational data. Thus, the emergence of AI-powered eGRC systems has put business process automation on the cusp of a revolution.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate among Regions; Asia Pacific to Present Attractive Business Opportunities

With a market size of USD 11.27 billion in 2020, North America is poised to dictate the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The major reason for the region’s leading position is the active adoption of advanced business automation technologies by companies in the US and Canada. Additionally, organizations in the region are also rapidly deploying cloud-based eGRC solutions to further optimize their processes, a trend which has gotten propelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, unparalleled growth opportunities await market players owing to the increasing adoption of digitization and automation technologies by companies in the region. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the growing stringency of compliance and data protection regulations that enterprises have to follow.

Speak to Analyst: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Origami Risk (Illinois, United States)

Blue Umbrella Limited (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong)

Tevora (California, United States)

LogicManager (Massachusetts, United States)

SAI Global (Illinois, United States)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

BWise (New York, United States)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands)

SAP SE (Weinheim, Germany)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Riskonnect, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

OneTrust, LLC (Georgia, United States)

Ideagen Plc (Nottingham, United Kingdom)

NAVEX Global, Inc. (Oregon, United States)

Dell Technologies (Texas, United States)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India)

MetricStream Inc. (California, United States)

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Toronto, Canada)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

SAS Institute (North Carolina, United States)

Quick Buy- eGRC Market: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials



Past and Current Revenue

Geographical Share

Business Segment Share

Recent Developments



TOC Continued….

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market 2021 – Future Plans and Industry Growth with Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

Semiconductor Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

Industrial Robots Market Latest Industry Trends, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers and Future Demand Forecast

Cloud Gaming Market Revenue Growth Forecast by Applications, Regional Demand & Top Industry Players till 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]