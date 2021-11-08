North America Network Security Firewall Market Analysis & Forecast with Improving CAGR of 9.6% during 2020-2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Network Security Firewall Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Network Security Firewall Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The network security firewall market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1067.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2414.0 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2027.

The advanced technology is growing at a rapid pace owing to the surge in demand in the wide range of sectors. The evolving cyber-attacks has significantly increased, and the organizations are making significant investments in cyber security solutions. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a significant impact on the network security firewall market. Organizations are making significant investments for dynamic network infrastructure which is a key factor driving the network security firewall market. Thus, the rise in adoption of cloud and BYOD technology expected to create a significant demand for network security firewall in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the network security firewall market. Furthermore, the threat of coronavirus resulting the disease COVID-19 is expected to have disruptive impact on the economy of US and Canada. It has disrupted the supply of goods resulting the US companies to fulfill the orders. It has resulted to reduced labor on supply side, slowdown in the demand for products, and services other side.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Network Security Firewall Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Network Security Firewall Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Adaptive Mobile security

AMD Telecom S.A.

ANAM Technologies



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mobileum Inc.

Openmind Networks

SAP SE

Symsoft AB (Sinch)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Network Security Firewall Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Network Security Firewall Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Network Security Firewall Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Network Security Firewall Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Network Security Firewall Market.

