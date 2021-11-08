For 2021 to 2026,Global Seaweed Extracts for Cosmetics and Food & Beverage Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

Seaweed Extracts for Cosmetics and Food & Beverage is obtained from various species of algae, such as the extract of the seaweed, fucus vesiculosus, and furaceae.Red Algae is a nutrient-dense superfood that contains 60% protein, 18 amino acids (including all the essential amino acids), and various vitamins and minerals. One of its unique properties is a phytonutrient called CGF.

The global Seaweed Extracts for Cosmetics and Food & Beverage size is estimated to be USD 1237.4 million in 2026 from USD 972.4 million in 2020. The global Seaweed Extracts for Cosmetics and Food & Beverage market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% for 2021 to 2026.

Major restraint for seaweed extracts market is lack of awareness among farmers related to the way of obtaining it from plants. Its harvesting may have negative impact on marine and coastal environment. Wild seaweeds are high in arsenic and mercury contents that are harmful if consumed. Rotted product contains hydrogen sulphide and its consumption can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and hydrogen sulphide poisoning. Such factors may restrict the seaweed extracts market growth.

The product is available in different forms that includes, green, brown and red. Red type has larger share with its application in food industry due to increased demand for carrageenan and algae.

North America led by US has substantial share in seaweed extracts market with its use in food industry and ongoing research and development activities in organic and herbal products. With their use in cosmetic products including, shower baths have spurred the product demand. Further their demand in Europe has increased for food as they have high nutrition and protein content. Growing awareness about the beneficial properties of product in medical segment. Especially in the field of healthy food.

Spirulina is in use for a broad range of beverages that are still not available in the market. Spirulina juice and smoothies are among the only few beverage products that are launched in few regions. There lies a great opportunity since only a few companies are into this business due to introductory stage of this product market. Even spirulina is used in producing various natural colors.

