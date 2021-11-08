Global Peptone Market Driven By Pharmaceutical Industry And Advances In Biotechnology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Peptone Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global peptone market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Peptone is an excellent natural source of peptides, proteins, and amino acids in growth media since it is a water-soluble combination of polypeptides. Amino acids are commonly used in various biological and biotechnological applications. The increasing demand from these applications is aiding the market growth of peptone. Further, it also acts as a nitrogen source in a variety of complex media, and since it does not coagulate when heated and is water soluble, it is especially well suited for use in microbiological culture media. Peptone has shown to be a healthy complement and an alternative to serums used in mammalian cell growth and biological product manufacturing. The rising demand for the product from biological product manufacturing is aiding the market growth. North America is predicted to account for a large portion of the market. Growing R&D activities and advances in biotechnological applications are responsible for the market growth of peptone in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Peptone is a partly digested protein obtained by the enzymatic or acidic hydrolysis of proteinaceous matter. The resulting hydrolysate can be used to make dipeptides, polypeptides, and amino acids, which are secondary protein derivatives. Meat, gelatine, internal organs, and milk are the most common sources of peptone.

The market is divided in terms of source into:

• Plant

• Animal

• Microbial

• Others

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Research

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The booming pharmaceuticals market, as well as advances in biotechnology, are driving the peptone industry. Microbiologists and scientists use peptone to conduct testing and manufacture antibiotics, vaccines, and other formulations. Peptone is in high demand to support the growth of microorganisms and provide them with nutrients for various applications in industries such as food and cosmetics. Manufacturers’ increasing research and development efforts are helping to expand the market considerably. The market for BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) and GMO-free peptones has increased as the resulting microbial community absorbs components from the growth media. The producers are actively investing in the production of BSE- and GMO-free peptones and extracts, which are two of the most serious safety issues. Plants are being used as a natural source of peptone synthesis, not only to avoid the possibility of BSE but also because plant-based peptone allows certain microorganisms to develop faster. Over the forecast period, this is predicted to have a favourable impact on market development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kerry, Inc., Solabia Group, Global BioIngredients Inc., Titan Biotech limited, Biotecnica, and SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

