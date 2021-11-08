Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 5.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global TFT-LCD display panel market, assessing the market based on its segments like size, application and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

• Historical Market Value (2020): USD 167.16 billion.

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.8 %

• Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 221.60 billion.

The current worldwide TFT-LCD display panel market is being driven by rising demand for flat panel TVs, high-quality smartphones, tablets, and car monitoring systems, as well as the expanding gaming industry. The flat panel display dominates the global display industry, with TFT-LCD display panels being the most popular flat panel type and is being driven by significant demand from growing nations, particularly those in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Korea, and Taiwan, among others. The increased demand for consumer electronics such as LCD TVs, PCs, laptops, SLR cameras, navigation devices, and others has aided the industry’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

TFT-LCD displays are a type of liquid crystal display in which each pixel is connected to a thin film transistor. TFT has been used in all LCD computer screens since the early 2000s because it has a faster response time and greater colour fidelity. They are in high demand in practically all sectors where displays are required due to their advantageous qualities like as light weight, slimness, high resolution, and low power consumption. TFT-LCD display panels, despite their bigger dimensions, are more practical since they can be viewed from a broader angle, are not prone to reflection, and are lighter in weight than classic CRT TVs.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tft-lcd-market

Based on size, the market is bifurcated into:

• Large Size

• Medium and Small Size

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Television

• Mobile Phones

• Monitors

• Mobile PCs

• Automotive

• Others

The regional markets for global TFT-LCD display panel:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global TFT-LCD display panel market is being pushed by rising household demand for average and large-sized flat-screen televisions, as well as rising desire for small, high-resolution smart phones with large screens. The growing demand for portable and small-sized tablets in the educational and commercial sectors has also contributed to the growth of the TFT-LCD display panel market. Expanding demand for vehicle displays, a thriving gaming industry, and the growing popularity of 3D movies are all important market drivers. Despite concerns about market oversupply, shipments of large TFT-LCD display panels increased again in 2020.

With more than one-third of the global share, North America is the largest market for TFT-LCD display panels. It is closely followed by the Asia-Pacific area, which includes nations such as India, China, Korea, and Taiwan, which are key rising markets for TFT-LCD display panels. China and India are two of the region’s fastest developing economies. The expansion of demand in these regions has been aided by the expansion of their economies, an increase in disposable incomes, and an increase in desire for consumer electronics.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Samsung, LG Electronics Inc, Sharp Electronics Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, AU Optronics Corp, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

