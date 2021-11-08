Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market Growth Potential with Demand Prospectus by 2028 – Amkor Technology, TriQuint Semiconductor, Corintech

Ball grid array (BGA) packaging is a type of surface-mount packaging used for integrated circuits (ICs) and can provide more interconnection pins that can be put on dual-in-line or flat package. The entire bottom surface of the device can be used and traces connecting the package leads to wires connecting the die to the package, which are shorter hence provide better performance at high speed.

The market research study covers historical data of previous years along with a forecast of upcoming years based on revenue (USD million).

The global ball grid array (BGA) packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, industry vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as molded array process BGA, thermally enhanced BGA, package on package (Pop) BGA, micro BGA. On the basis of material type, market is segmented as ceramic, plastic, tape. On the basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as voltage, current, phase measurement, others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as IT and telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial, automotive, healthcare, others

Growth of the overall Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

