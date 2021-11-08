Europe Self-Service Kiosks Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

The self-service kiosks market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,600.95 million in 2019 to US$ 4,799.19 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Self-Service Kiosks market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

The self-service kiosks offer several benefits to service providers such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost. The self-service technologies permit the user to manage a various service independently, without the participation of any representatives. It offers a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions. Thus, the major factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosk in the urban areas. Furthermore, to boost the urban living, self-service kiosks offers several valuable services, such as advertising, live transit feeds, free unlimited Wi-Fi access, and emergency notifications to users.

Europe Self-service kiosks Market Segmentation

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Type

Information

Ticketing and Check In

Employment

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By End User

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Financial Services

Others

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Country

Germany

UK

Russia

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – Company Profiles

Acrelec SASDiebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Embross

Gemalto NV (part of Thales Group)

NCR Corporation

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

VeriFone, Inc.

The research on the Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market.

