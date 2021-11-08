Europe Synchronous Condenser Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with top key players – ABB Ltd., Brush Group, Eaton Corporation plc, FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD., General Electric Company

The Europe synchronous condenser market is expected to grow from US$ 154.52 million in 2019 to US$ 179.84 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8 % from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Synchronous Condenser Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Synchronous Condenser market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Synchronous Condenser Market research report at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00020065/

Market Introduction

By continuously generating/absorbing adjustable reactive power, enhanced short-circuit strength, and frequency stability by providing synchronous inertia, this system provides improved voltage regulation and stability. The goal is not to transform electricity into mechanical power or vice versa, but to use the reactive power control capabilities of the machines and synchronous inertia. Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy production of most countries around the Europe has been dominated by fossil fuels. This has important consequences for the environment as well as for human health. Three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions derive from the burning of fossil fuels for energy. Thus, the use of renewable energy has increased to minimize carbon dioxide emissions, leading to a high demand for the same energy.

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market Segmentation

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – By Cooling Type

Air-cooled

Hydrogen-cooled

Water-cooled

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – By Reactive Power Rating

Up to 100 MVAr

100-200 MVAr

Above 200 MVAr

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – By Starting Method

Pony Motor

Static Frequency Converter

Others

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – By Application

Metal and Mining

Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators

Marine

Oil and Gas

Others

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Synchronous Condenser Market – Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Brush Group

Eaton Corporation plc

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

General Electric Company

IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.

Siemens AG (Siemens Energy)

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

WEG ELECTRIC CORP.

Enquire to Purchase this Report @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00020065/

The research on the Europe Synchronous Condenser Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Synchronous Condenser Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Synchronous Condenser Market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace and Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/