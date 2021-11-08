Smart Transportation Market 2021: Global Size, Top Key Companies, Industry Analysis by Trends, Future Growth and Regional Forecast Research Report 2028

The global smart transportation market size was USD 92.48 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 98.74 billion in 2021 to USD 206.80 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Smart Transportation Market, 2021-2028.” As per our report, the prompt adoption of this smart technique to monitor, assess, and handle transport systems and is probable to improve safety and proficiency. It utilizes innovative technologies to allow a more suitable commute around the city and is more cost-effective and better in terms of safety.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-transportation-market-105736

Additionally, government awareness and support regarding the welfare of the citizens has amplified the demand for such systems. For example, in 2018, Pittsburgh installed smart traffic signals in 50 crossings across the city. This installation reduced the idling time by over 40% and declined travel time by about 25%. This is expected to bolster smart transportation market growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Cubic Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Siemens AG

Iteris, Inc.

LG CNS Co. Ltd.

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Trapeze Software

TransCore Inc.

Report Coverage

The market report provides a rounded-up assessment of the overview and the segments of the market. A wide-ranging study of the present trends and upcoming opportunities in the market is offered in the report. It likewise delivers a comprehensive analysis of the regional insights and how these aspects lead the market growth in the respective areas. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is mentioned for further comprehension of the probable threats in the market. The proficient tactics of the leading players and how they steer the market growth are discussed in the following report.

Quick Buy – Smart Transportation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105736

Competitive Landscape

New Launches by Prominent Players to Mark Advancements in the Market

Key players are often seen applying efficient strategies in order to succeed in the market and maintain their global dominance in their particular domain. Among many strategies, one such efficient strategy is to launch an innovative system or product that is demanded by the end-users and customers. For instance, in April 2021, Trapeze Group Americas launched Vontas, which is its novel business unit fixated solely on fulfilling the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) requirements of transportation organizations in the North American region.

Industry Development

February 2021: The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) granted a bond opportunity worth USD 39 million to Cubic Corporations’ CTS unit to make advancements in the ticket paying system for Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road.

Major Table of Content for Smart Transportation Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments _ Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Distributor Analysis

Technological Developments Impact of COVID-19

Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Business Professional Cloud Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Ticketing Management System Parking Management System Integrated Supervision System Traffic Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

TOC Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-transportation-market-105736

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]