Master Patient Index Software Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Master patient index (MPI) is an essential as well as critical part of every hospital or a healthcare facility center. To maintain the huge database of patients, MPI software or systems are used. MPI software or system is a primary feature build in the electronic health record (HER) to maintain a universal identity of patients at the organizational level. MPI helps in connecting patient records from several databases and reduces data duplication of patients. MPI also helps avoiding inaccuracy of data resulting in improper treatments.

The master patient index software market is segmented based on type, deployment, and geography. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the master patient index software market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes COVID-19 impact analysis across all the regions.

Some of the companies competing in the Master Patient Index Software Market are

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NextGate

Just Associates, Inc.

Verato

QuadraMed Affinity Corporation

MEDITECH

Intersystems Corporation

Continuous developments in the healthcare sector encourage the healthcare providers to adopt healthcare IT solutions for ensuring easy workflow. MPI software assigns a unique identification number to every patient, and this number allows to maintain consistent and accurate information of every patient, thereby allowing automatic management of patients’ data. MPI software facilitate authorized exchange of patient data among hospitals, rehabilitation centers, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers.

