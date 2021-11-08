Global Express Delivery Market Report: Top Participating Companies, Key Figures and more in a Latest Research

Express Delivery Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Express Delivery market.

The express delivery market was valued at US$ 2,39,337.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,78,233.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Express delivery is the quickest method of shipping. The client pays an additional shipping fee for express delivery as the shipment will be done within 24–72 hours. The key factor driving the express delivery market is the rising adoption of e-commerce among global population. Increase in the adoption of smartphones and high penetration of internet across the world is positively influencing the adoption of e-commerce worldwide. The increasing investment by companies on same-day delivery of consumer goods is the key factors driving the growth of the express delivery market.

The reports cover key developments in the Express Delivery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Express Delivery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Express Delivery market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AFTERSHIP LTD

ARAMEX INTERNATIONAL LLC

DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH

FEDEX CORPORATION

ROYAL POSTNL

ITALIAN POST.

SF EXPRESS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

TNT HOLDINGS B.V

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

USPS

The global Express Delivery market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Express Delivery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Express Delivery Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Express Delivery market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Express Delivery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Express Delivery Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Express Delivery Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Express Delivery Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Express Delivery Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

