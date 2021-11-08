Citrus Oil Market (2021 to 2028) – by Type, Opportunity Analysis and Application

The reports cover key developments in the Citrus Oil Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Oil refers to a viscous liquid that is obtained from petroleum and is used as a fuel or lubricant. Citrus oil is a type of essential oil used widely in aromatherapy and the food and beverage industry. It is extracted from a cold-presses process. Citrus oil is rich in limonene and enhances mood and emotional balance as it works on the chemicals and hormones of a human brain. It also possesses antioxidant properties that help in neutralizing the free radicals and releases stress.

Some of the key players thriving in the Citrus Oil industry include

1. Bontoux

2. Citromax S.A.C.I.

3. Citrosuco

4. Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

5. Citrus Oleo

6. Lionel Hitchen Limited

7. Moksha Lifestyle

8. Mountain Rose Herbs

9. Symrise AG

10. Young Living Essential Oils LC

The application of citrus oil in the food and beverage industries to enhance the flavor and other functional properties drives the growth of the citrus oil market. Besides this, the health benefits such as balance in mood and emotional balance also drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness of citrus oil in developing countries hinders market growth. An upsurge in demand for citrus fruits and ingredients in the retail and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to boost the growth of citrus oil market in the near future.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Citrus Oil market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Key Points of Citrus Oil Market

• Citrus Oil Market Overview

• Citrus Oil Market Competition

• Citrus Oil Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Citrus Oil Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Citrus Oil Market on a as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Citrus Oil Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a level.

