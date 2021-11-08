Europe Microfluidics Market Will Grow healthy CAGR with including players Fludigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., microfluidic ChipShop GmbH,, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc

The Europe Microfluidics market is expected to reach US$ 12,827.36 million in 2027 from US$ 3,625.15 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Microfluidics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Microfluidics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Microfluidics involves processing or manipulation of small amount of fluidics. It studies various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. Microfluidics is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics and information technology. This technology is widely used for various processes such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, PCR amplification, among others. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and research.

Microfluidics Market – By Product

Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products

Microfluidics Market – By Material

PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

Microfluidics Market – By Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

Fludigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH,

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Microfluidics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Microfluidics market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Microfluidics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Microfluidics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Microfluidics market.

