Defense Cybersecurity Market Trends, Segment by Region, SWOT Analysis, Industry Experts, Business Revenue and Drivers by 2021-2028

The global defense cyber security market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) to transmit and collect data on situational metrics, such as status, location, usage, and temperature. In March 2020, for instance, Northrop Grumman Corporation bagged a new contract worth USD 982 million from the U.S. Army to deliver premium cyber and electronic warfare capabilities to warfighters. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Defense Cybersecurity Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the defense cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 19.96 billion in 2020 to USD 29.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample Report-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/defense-cyber-security-market-105139

A list of renowned defense cybersecurity providers operating in the global market:

Leidos Holding Inc.

Accenture

IBM Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

DXC Technology Company

Dell Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Fujitsu Limited

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon, Inc.

AT&T Intellectual Property

CACI International Inc.

Atkins

Safran SA

Segments-

Hardware Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Rising Modernization Programs

Based on the platform, the market for defense cybersecurity is trifurcated into service, hardware, and software. Out of these, the hardware segment earned 43.47% in terms of the defense cybersecurity market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing programs to modernize the defense IT infrastructure in countries, such as India, China, and the U.S. Lastly, by the security type, it is classified into network security, cyber threat intelligence, IT infrastructure, logistics and operations security, and training services.

Report Coverage-

The report of the market for defense cybersecurity provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it delivers elaborate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of prominent organizations.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Cancellation of Established Contracts May Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has created disruptions in import and export of services and hardware. It has also postponed or cancelled the established contracts between government agencies and private firms. Hence, the defense cybersecurity industry exhibited a lower growth of 1.8% in 2020. Our research reports will help you find the best strategy meant solely for your business.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Expenditure on Defense by Developing Countries to Aid Growth

As per our analysis, North America will be overtaken by Asia Pacific by the end of 2029 because of its high spending on regional defense. In significant countries, such as India, Japan, and China, the increasing expenditure to refine the security of military services by government bodies will propel the defense cybersecurity market growth in the near future. In 2020, for instance, the defense budget of South Korea was USD 44 billion. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often lack quality certifications to maintain robust partnerships with multiple companies. It may obstruct the demand for defense cybersecurity services.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Prominent Companies to Help Europe Remain in Second Position

Geographically, North America held USD 7.34 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront backed by the increasing agreement signing between companies and counties. The U.S. and India, for instance, signed a new agreement in October 2020 to gain access to the former’s sensitive military intelligence. On the other hand, Europe will be in the second position throughout the forthcoming years because of the presence of reputed defense cybersecurity firms, such as BAE Systems PLC, Atos SE, and SAP.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Contract Signings to Gain Competitive Edge

The global market for defense cybersecurity contains several companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are mainly adopting strategies, such as acquisitions and bagging new contracts. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2019: Accenture signed an agreement to acquire BCT Solutions, a technology consultancy, to augment the former’s technical expertise, deep cybersecurity, and cyber defense. The company is aiming to strengthen its position in the industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/defense-cyber-security-market-105139

Read Industry News Blogs –

https://articlization.tribe.so/post/military-robots-market-analysis-including-growth-challenges-opportunities-a–61827ef32b9c9d10b203f4c3

https://dmz.tribe.so/question/military-robots-market-share-trend-industry-news-business-growth-top-key-pl–61827efa651fbe71e1182056

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/post/military-robots-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-trends-segmenta–61827efd38b1736bde96743e

https://rigenrin.tribe.so/post/military-robots-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-trends-segmenta–61827f02651fbea84918205a

https://www.articleblock.com/military-robots-market-precise-scenario-covering-trends-opportunities-and-growth-forecast-during-2021-2028/

https://dailybestarticles.com/military-robots-market-booming-worldwide-know-the-latest-trends-and-top-key-players/

https://sites.google.com/view/drone-services-market/home

https://vk.com/wall679945563?own=1&w=wall679945563_27

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs