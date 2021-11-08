Global Automotive Wrap Films Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Customisation of Vehicles in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive wrap films market, assessing the market based on its segments like film type, vehicle type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wrap-films-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 21%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 11 billion

The global automotive wrap films industry is expected to witness a significant boost due to modernisation and change in consumer lifestyle, which is influenced by factors like rising disposable incomes and improved standard of living. Advancement in technology has led to the growing demand for customisation of vehicles, which is further projected to fuel the demand for automotive wrap films. Further, due to growing demand for automotive wrap film for marketing campaigns and product ads, the market for automotive wrap film is expected to increase. In addition, the rise in car racing events and the integration of electric vehicles is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Read Full Report Online: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wrap-films-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Automotive wrap films are vinyl graphics applied over the original paint of vehicles. These wraps are used for the purpose of enhancing the appearance of a vehicle and to safeguard the original paint from getting dusty or corroded. These films are cost effective method to protect vehicles in the long run and help in customisation of a vehicle.

Based on film type, the market is segmented into:

Window Films

Wrap Films

Paint Protection Films

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Automotive wrap films are increasingly used for advertisement purposes due to their cost-effective nature and personalisation requirements which is expected to boost the demand for automotive wrap films. Also, growing acceptance and demand of solid coloured automotive wrap films such as matte black, green, orange can be witnessed in the U.S. market, which will fuel the growth of the market in the region in the forecast period. Textured finishes such as wood grain, brushed metal will be in high demand in Europe and North America. This is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are 3MCo., AXEVINYL Industrial Co., Ltd, Avery Dennison Corporation, and HEXIS S.A.S, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Indian Bakery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-bakery-market

Global Glue-Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glue-laminated-timber-glulam-market

Global Instant Coffee Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/instant-coffee-market

Global Jute Bag Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/jute-bag-market

Global Zeolite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zeolite-market

Canada Diabetes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canada-diabetes-market

Kuwait Perfume Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kuwait-perfume-market

Australia Coffee and Tea Capsules Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/australia-coffee-and-tea-capsules-market

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laminated-veneer-lumber-market

Global Welding Consumables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/welding-consumables-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.