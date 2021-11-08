Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to be Driven by the Increasing Number of Dialysis Centres in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acute kidney injury treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, treatments, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 Billion

The acute kidney injury treatment industry is being driven by the dialysis segment, among other treatment forms, as the number of dialysis centres are growing. The acute kidney injury treatment market is expected to expand significantly due to a strong ongoing clinical pipeline and technological advancements that will further promote more efficient products. The acute kidney injury treatment industry is expected to grow further as a result of government research and development initiatives in the healthcare sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs when the kidneys stop functioning unexpectedly and for a brief period of time (usually two days or less). AKI is also called acute renal failure or acute kidney failure. It is a dangerous condition that needs to be treated right away, usually with the help of dialysis.

By type, the industry can be segmented into:

• Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury

• Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

• Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury

• Others

Based on treatment, the market is divided into:

• Dialysis

• Supportive Care

The industry can be segmented by end use into:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

Regionally, the market is classified into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Recently, some key industrial developments have shown the potential to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, The Abu Dhabi Services Company and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company have recently announced the opening of a cutting-edge dialysis centre in the United Arab Emirates. The centre will have 65 kidney dialysis units. As a result, as the number of dialysis centres is expected to grow, so will the market’s potential for expansion in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Angion Biomedica Corp., AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chem Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

