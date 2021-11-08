Oman Dairy Market to be Driven by Changing Dietary Habits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Oman Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Oman dairy market, assessing the market based on its products. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 241 Million Tons (Oman Milk Production Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.60 % (Oman Milk Production Market)

Changing lifestyle trends, rising population, and the increasing effect of westernisation on the dietary preferences of this country affect the demand for dairy products. Moreover, due to the influx of people from numerous other areas, the changing demographic pattern is also important for Oman’s changing food market. Key regional players in the milk sector in Oman have tried to increase the production of milk products in the country, thus reducing imports. This is expected to boost the market growth of dairy in the country. Moreover, rising health awareness and various beneficial choices taken by key players are expected to propel Oman’s dairy market at a healthy pace in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A dairy is a commercial operation that has been set up for human use to collect or manufacture (or both) animal milk, mostly from cows or buffaloes, but also from goats, dogs, horses, or camels. A dairy is usually based on a dedicated dairy farm or in a section of a multi-purpose farm (mixed farm) that is connected to milk harvesting.

In terms of product, the market is segmented as:

Market Trends

The demand for dairy products is motivated by rapid westernisation and rising health awareness. Some of the key factors of the growth of Oman’s dairy industry include population growth, evolving eating patterns, the continuous modernisation of the food value chain, and the booming tourism industry. A change in the dietary preferences of the country, primarily by the rising expatriate population, is driven by increasing health perception and an evolving desire for a westernised diet. These developments are creating a foreign and sustainable food industry that also has a positive effect on the dairy sector’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mazoon Dairy Company, Oman Foodstuff Factory LLC, Modern Dairy Factory LLC, A’safwah Dairy, and Almarai Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

