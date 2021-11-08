Global Benzyl Chloride Market to be Driven by Rising Health Problems in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Benzyl Chloride Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global benzyl chloride market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3 %

The benzyl chloride market is positively affected by significant developments in the growth of the benzyl alcohol and paint industry, which indirectly supports the global benzyl alcohol market. In addition, the benzyl chloride industry is also powered by advances in the plastic industry and the widespread demand for skin care products and various pharmaceuticals. The demand for benzyl chloride in the forecast period is expected to be driven by rapid growth in developing countries, an increase in disposable income and lifestyle standards, as well as rising urbanization. However, benzyl chloride’s dangerous properties are slightly might hampering the development of this market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Benzyl chloride is an organic compound that has a pungent, irritating smell. It is sometimes referred to as alpha-chlorotoluene. As a chemical intermediate, benzyl chloride is primarily used as a base for the processing of other useful chemicals such as benzyl alcohol, colorants, many essential pharmaceutical products and flavor products.

The market is segregated in terms of application into:

Benzyl Alcohol

Benzyl Cyanide

Benzyl Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Benzyl Phthalates

Benzyl Ester

Others

The market is divided on the basis of end use into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The key market driver is the growing demand for benzyl chloride in the manufacturinge of alcohol, which in turn, is used in a wide range of sectors. Demand for benzyl alcohol in the paint and coating industry and its expansion worldwide are also expected to fuel the demand in the forecast eraperiod, thanks to rapid developments. In the skin care device industry, benzyl peroxide finds final application as it is a key component in skin care medicine. In the plastic industry, benzyl chloride is often commonly used as it has many important physical properties helpful in the plastic manufacturing process. As a rapidly rising market, plastics are also anticipated to boost demand for benzyl chloride in the forecast eraperiod.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lanxess AG, Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Limited, Benzochem Industries Pvt Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

