North America Below Grade Waterproofing Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand from the Major End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Global Below Grade Waterproofing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America below grade waterproofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, membrane types, forms, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 241.3 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 438.6 million

The North America below grade waterproofing market is being driven by the increasing demand from the major end use sectors. The rapid growth of the residential and commercial buildings in North America has significantly aided the market. The below grade waterproofing is important in order to prevent water from penetrating the foundation of the building. The below grade waterproofing is also compatible with the designs and building materials. Therefore, these factors have significantly contributed to the market growth. The United States of America accounts for the largest share in the North America below grade waterproofing market owing to the presence of advanced infrastructure, which demands well equipped water proofing systems. Over the forecast period, the market will further be aided by the rapid urbanisation and growing population, which is expected to escalate the residential and non-residential construction projects. This will significantly propel the demand for an efficient waterproofing system in North America, thus, driving the demand growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Below grade waterproofing, also known as below-ground or basement waterproofing, is a construction practice of applying membranes and coatings to the foundation of walls of the structure under street or ground level. It is vital for a commercial or residential building in order to protect the foundation from water penetration.

The industry can be broadly categorised based on material type into:

Polymer

Bitumen

Bentonite

Rubberised Asphalt

Others

Based on membrane type, the industry can be further divided into:

Sheet Based

Liquid Based

On the basis of form, the industry can be segmented into:

Fluid Applied

Fully Bonded

Self-Adhered

Loose Laid

The major end uses of below grade waterproofing are:

Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure

The regional markets for the product include:

United States of America

Canada

Among these regions, the United States accounts for the largest market share in the North America below grade waterproofing industry.

Market Trends

The North America below grade waterproofing market is expected to be bolstered by the new innovations and growing R&D activities towards the development of advanced waterproofing system. The demand for the product is expected to increase among builders to avoid the risk of fragile waterproofing that may rupture the foundation. The increasing government investment in infrastructure activities and the growth of the construction sector will support the below grade waterproofing market growth in North America. The market is expected to be aided by the rising disposable incomes and strong economic growth in countries like the United States.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Carlisle Companies Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc, RPM International Inc, BASF SE, DU Pont, Wacker Chemie AG, Sika AG, and WR Grace & Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

