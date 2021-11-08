Global Steel Wire Rope Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand from Major Application Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Steel Wire Rope Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global steel wire rope market, assessing the market based on types of lay, strand patterns, steel types, coating types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-wire-rope-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

The global steel wire rope market is being driven by the increasing demand from major application sectors, such as oil and gas and heavy machinery. The Asia Pacific is one of the leading regions in the global steel wire rope industry. Steel wire rope consumption and sales are extremely high in the Asia Pacific, especially in China, Indonesia, and India. The steel wire rope industry in China has grown significantly over the last decade owing to the growing production of steel and rising investments in infrastructure activities involving lifting and motion applications. The increasing construction activities in China are expected to provide enhanced growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Read Full Report Online: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-wire-rope-market

Steel Wire Rope: Industry Definition and Segments

A steel wire rope, which is composed of wires, strands, and a core made of steel and fibre, is a machinery commonly used in construction, mining, oil and gas, and marine sectors, among others. The function of the core is to sustain the external strands and protect them as they function. The wires, which are primarily made of stainless steel and high carbon steel, are twisted into strands to finally produce steel wire ropes.

The type of lay can be divided into:

Regular Lay

Lang Lay

Alternate Lay

By strand pattern, the market can be categorised as follows:

Single Layer

Filler Wire

Seals

Warrington

Combination

On the basis of steel type, the market can be bifurcated into:

Stainless Steel

Galvanised Steel

Based on coating type, the industry can be divided into:

Vinyl

Zinc

Nylon

PVC

Others

Steel wire rope finds applications in sectors like:

Oil and Gas

Heavy Machinery

Mining

Marine

General Engineering

Construction

Others

The major regional markets of the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Industry Trends:

The steel wire rope industry is expected to witness a healthy growth as a result of the product’s expanding applications in various sectors such as marine and fishery, and industrial and crane, among others. Steel wire ropes are light, strong, corrosion resistant, have low specific gravity and excellent elasticity, and are easy to mould. These ropes are favoured in these sectors because of their excellent impact resistance, longevity, high strength, abrasion resistance, and corrosion resistance. In the coming years, the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation and the growth of these sectors, particularly in emerging nations, are expected to drive the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cortland Limited, Anchor Industries Pty Ltd, Samson Rope Technologies, Inc., Chung Woo Rope Co. Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, Fasten Group, and Bekaert Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Oil and Gas Separation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oil-and-gas-separation-market

Global Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protein-ingredients-market

Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-low-voltage-electric-motor-market

Global N-Hexane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/n-hexane-market

Indian Solar Electric System and Inverter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-solar-electric-system-and-inverter-market

India Shrimp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-shrimp-feed-market

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market

Global Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biodegradable-diapers-market

Global Biocatalysts Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biocatalysts-market

India Prepaid Cards Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-prepaid-cards-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.