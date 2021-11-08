Global Urinary Catheters Market is Being Aided by The Rising Prevalence of Urinary Infections in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Urinary Catheters Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Urinary Catheters market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, gender, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.3 Billion

The global urinary catheters market is being driven by the increased demand for urinary catheters worldwide is the high incidence of urinary incontinence. In the elderly population and among nursing home residents, the prevalence rates are higher. Urinary catheters are used for the treatment of incontinence, which cannot be cured or controlled by medication or surgery. Because of the rising ageing population and the increasing incidence of obesity, the prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to rise, as these are the two main risk factors for urinary incontinence. In the forecast period, up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient population, and increasing healthcare spending in emerging economies offer significant opportunities for growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube used for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. Rubber, plastic, or silicone are most used to make a tube. If the bladder is not drained, the pressure in the kidney tissues is produced, which can lead to kidney failure under severe conditions.

Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market

By product, the global Urinary Catheters market can be divided into:

Intermittent

Indwelling/Foley

External Catheters

The Urinary Catheters can be bifurcated into:

Coated

Uncoated

Based on gender, the market can be divided into:

Female

Male

By application, the market can be divided into:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

General Surgery

Others

Market Trends

The largest share of the urinary catheter market was accounted for by coated catheters, this segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growth in this market is mainly due to the various benefits associated with coated catheters, such as faster, more convenient insertion, low risk of urinary tract infection associated with catheters, decreased risk of urethral injury, and improved patient satisfaction, also new technologies such as hydrophilic intermittent catheters that boost antibacterial properties are increasing the market growth of urinary catheters. COVID-19 has contributed to substantial disturbances to industry and economic activities worldwide and is projected to have a negative short-term effect on the demand for urinary catheters.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, and Amsino International, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

