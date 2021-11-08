Malaysia Cordial Drink Market to be driven by rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated beverages to aid the growth of the cordial drink industry in Malaysia in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Malaysia Cordial Drink Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Malaysia Cordial Drink Market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, nature, types, packaging, and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.8%

Malaysia’s increasing demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks is propelling the cordial drink industry forward. Because of the demand for more natural ingredients, such as fruits and vegetable extract, cordial beverages are becoming increasingly popular among customers. Due to the pandemic’s outbreak, customer buying habits are likely to turn away from alcoholic beverages and toward necessities. Meanwhile, beginning in 2020, the food and beverage market is expected to expand, helped by the economic recovery, which is expected to fuel the development of Malaysia’s cordial drink industry. In addition, the growing popularity of these drinks among millennials, as well as increasing health concerns, are projected to boost the industry’s growth over the forecast era.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A cordial drink is a sweetened sugar, tonic, or non-alcoholic beverage that typically has a fruit flavor. Fruit juice, water, and sugar (or a sugar substitute) are the main components of the drink. Food coloring and extra flavors are used in these non-alcoholic fruit drink concentrates, which can also be used to make beverages.

Based on flavour, the market is divided into:

Orange

Apple

Lime/Lemon

Strawberry

Peach

Blackcurrant

Mixed Fruit

Blueberry

Others

On the basis of nature, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

The various types of cordial drinks are:

Sugar Free

Regular

By packaging, the industry can be broadly categorised into:

PET Bottle

Glass Bottle

Aluminium Cans

Others

The various distribution channels of cordial drink are:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Market Trends

The growing understanding of health among customers is driving demand for natural-ingredient goods, which is driving demand for cordial drinks in Malaysia. The growth of the sector is also aided by rising customer disposable incomes. Manufacturers are focused on food creativity to provide customers with safe and refreshing choices that contain no preservatives, sugar-free versions, additional vitamin C and extra fiber, as well as new taste variations. Factors such as the the e-commerce sector and the increased emphasis on product marketing are projected to drive business growth in the area over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fraser & Neave Limited, Red Horse Fruit Juice Manufacturers Sdn. Bhd, Suntory Beverage Food & Asia, K.H.H. Double Lion Fruit Juice Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd, Orange Crush (M) Sdn. Bhd, and Jalen Sdn. Bhd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

