Humanoid Robot Market Size & Share 2021 – Global Business Review, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends And Forecast to 2028

Humanoid robot is a professional service robot with its body shape built to resemble human body and mimic human motion and interaction. This device consists of a torso with a head, two arms, two legs along with face, eyes, mouth and can do jobs in everyday life more efficiently and cheaply in well-designed way.

Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

HYULIM Robot

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

KAWADA Robotics Corporation

PAL Robotics

Based on component, the global humanoid robot market is segmented into hardware, software

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into biped robot, wheeled robot

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into education, research and space exploration, search and rescue, personal assistance and caregiving, entertainment, others

Introduction of Advanced Features in Humanoid Robots.

Increasing Use of Humanoids as Educational Robots.

Growing Demand for Retail Industry for Personal Assistance

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

