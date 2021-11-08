Cloud Communication Platform Market SWOT Analysis and Recent Developments from 2021-2028

The cloud communication platform market is expected to grow from US$ 4,632.3 million in 2021 to US$ 22,408.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021–2028.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cloud Communication Platform market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Cloud Communication Platform market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Top Key Players Studied in Cloud Communication Platform Market:

8X8, INC

Avaya Inc.

CallFire

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NetFortris

Vonage

Plivo Inc.

Telestax, Inc.

TWILIO INC.

Intrado

The global Cloud Communication Platform market has been segmented as mentioned below:

By Component

Solutions:

UCaaS

WebRTC

IVR

VoIP

API

Services:

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Education

Others

