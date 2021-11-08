Solar Water Pump Market Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2021_2028)

The solar water pump operates on power generated through solar photovoltaic system. This system convert the solar energy into electricity, that is utilized for running a motor pump set. With government focus for having clean and renewable energy; water storage, water recycling, and water extraction are the vital key areas government is focusing. This aspect will help in propelling the consumption of solar water pumps.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market includes continuous infrastructural developments; rising construction activities in residential & industrial sector. With an increase in infrastructural activities, water extraction will also rise. This will impact the adoption of water pumps. In addition to this, favorable government support for urbanization, demand for energy-efficient to have non-stop water supply are some other aspects projected to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the solar water pump market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the solar water pump market is segmented into submersible, surface.

On the basis of drive type, the solar water pump market is segmented into AC motor, DC motor.

Based on end user, the solar water pump market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial.

Leading Solar Water Pump Market Players:

ACVA Solar

Aqua Sun Solar Solutions

Cap Solar Pumps Ltd.

Commodore Australia

Grundfos

Jakson

Lubi Electronics

Tata Power Solar

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Xiamen Amplesolar Technology Co., Ltd.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales.

