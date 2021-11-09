Outdoor Lighting Market Analysis on the Basis of Growth, New Trends and Current Industry Demand Forecast to 2028

The Outdoor Lighting Market research report includes market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021-2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Outdoor Lighting market growth.

Outdoor lighting is used to improve the visual performance of outdoor human activities. It is used to illuminate public landscapes and gardens for accessibility, security, safety, sports, nighttime aesthetics, social events, etc. An increase in demand for energy-efficient light and a limited supply of energy drives the growth of efficient outdoor lighting market across the globe. The expansion of smart cities has encouraged the implementation and adoption of smart outdoor lighting solutions are also accelerates the growth of the outdoor lighting market.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Outdoor Lighting market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021-2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

1. Cree, Inc.

2. Eaton Corporation

3. General Electric Company

4. Hubbell Incorporated

5. Kichler Lighting LLC

6. Legrand

7. OsRam Licht AG

8. Signify Holding

9. Wipro Lighting

10. Zumtobel Group

Global Outdoor Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Expansion of highways, streets, signage, stadiums, gas stations, bridges, parks, tunnels, parking lots, and airfields are influencing the growth of the outdoor lighting market. Growing urbanization, favorable government policies, and implementation and adoption of smart outdoor lighting solutions are triggering the growth of the outdoor lighting market. Moreover, the integration of IoT technology in lighting solutions and a wide range of adoption of energy-efficient lightning provide a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the outdoor lighting market.

