Calcium Hypochlorite Market Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2027 with Top Players

The global calcium hypochlorite market size is expected to experience substantial growth backed by the increasing number of desalination projects and the supportive government policies that support the adoption of advanced calcium hypochlorite across the globe. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its upcoming report, titled, “Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Powder, Pellet, Granular), By Application (Water Treatment, House Cleaners & Detergents, Agrochemicals, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

COVID-19 Impact: Booming Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite due to Several Water Recycling Projects in Pipeline

The demand for chlorine powder has been normal during the global pandemic. This is owing to several water recycling projects undertaken by the government and private agencies. As water is the basic necessity, the demand for the chemical products is thriving across several wastewater treatment projects. For instance, in January 2021, Anglian Water is undertaking cleaning up of rivers and streams in the U.K. with an overall spending of about USD 300 million. This is likely to favor the global market in the forthcoming years.

Calcium hypochlorite is generally an organic compound that is extensively used as bleaching powder for several commercial purposes. Additionally, it is available in abundance in different concentrations and caters to the specific requirement of the varied industrial application across the globe.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Desalination Projects to Augment Growth

Several supportive government policies to counter wastewater problems is expected to contribute to the global calcium hypochlorite market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in January 2021, the government of Arab Republic of Egypt sanctioned over USD 15 million to commence the electrification project that connects the Bahr El-Baqar wastewater treatment plant to the national electricity grid.

In January 2021, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a major South Korean plant builder, secured a USD 707.8 million worth deal that is aimed at building a seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia. The facility is likely to produce around 408,233 tons of freshwater per day in the emirates. The increasing focus on undertaking several desalination projects is expected to propel the demand for advanced calcium hypochlorite that act as a bleaching agent and disinfectant.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology to Aid Growth

North America – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the global calcium hypochlorite market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technology in the wastewater treatment plants that is propelling the demand for advanced calcium hypochlorite.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the rising rate of population that is expected to surge the demand for potable water in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Eminent Companies to Maintain Their Dominance

The global market for calcium hypochlorite is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on expanding their facilities to cater to the growing demand for the chemical compound across several industrial applications. Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Constant Chlor, a leading provider of water-treatment solutions, announced the launch of next-gen Constant Chlor MC5 Calcium Hypochlorite Disinfection System. According to the company, the new system aids in minimizing carbonate scale buildup and requires low maintenance.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Lonza

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

YuzhoushiWeilite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

ORGANIC INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.

Huanghua Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin XinZe Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Henan GO Biotech Co., Ltd.

Others

