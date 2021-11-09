Construction Films Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global construction films market is likely to gain traction from their rising usage in the construction industry for a wide range of applications, such as masking works. Underlay films are also used as moisture barrier at ground levels. These construction films are available in a variety of properties and surface designs, such as coloured opaque, translucent, transparent, non-skid, smooth, UV resistant, and matte finish. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Construction Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PP/BOPP, PET/BOPET, LLDPE, HDPE, POLYAMIDE/BOPA, PVB, PVC, LDPE, Others), By Application (Barriers & protective, Decorative, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of the Construction Industry to Accelerate Growth

Rapid urbanization in the developing nations is a vital growth driver of the market. It is set to increase the demand for construction polymers and films owing to the expansion of the construction industry. In addition to that, the rising disposable income and increasing middle-class population would contribute to the construction films market growth during the forthcoming period.

However, plastics can cause severe environmental issues and health hazards. Rising awareness regarding the usage of plastics may hamper growth. Therefore, consumers are inclining more towards alternative products that are less likely to harm the environment, unlike the traditional films. Besides, the governments and regulatory bodies of several countries worldwide are putting forward strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of plastics. It may obstruct the demand for construction films.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Government Spending on Civil Works

Geographically, the market is divided into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is set to dominate the market by generating the largest construction films market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the presence of a well-established construction industry in this region. However, owing to the slow-down in the regional construction sector, developed countries, such as South Korea and Japan are projected to showcase slow growth. But, on account of the surging expenditure on the remoulding and modification of damaged civil structures, Japan’s construction sector has recovered since the past two years. Developing countries, such as Vietnam, China, and India are anticipated to experience high growth because of the boom in the regional construction industry, as well as rising government expenditure on civil works.

Latin America, on the other hand, is expected to show good growth backed by the contribution of developing nations, such as Mexico, Columbia, and Chile. The Middle East & Africa would exhibit steady growth fueled by the rising shift of the prominent countries towards businesses, such as construction and development of corporate infrastructures, from the oil & gas sector. North America is anticipated to be led by the U.S. The country has planned several construction projects to surge its number of infrastructures. Lastly, Europe would showcase moderate growth stoked by the rising residential construction activities that would further require construction films.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Invest Huge Sums to Build New Facilities

The market houses a large number of big, small, and medium companies that are currently investing hefty amounts of money to open new facilities. They are doing so to upsurge the production capacity of construction films and to gain a competitive edge. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

February 2019 : Toray Plastics, a manufacturer of synthetic fibers and textiles based in the U.S., announced that it is planning to construct a new facility in North Kingston. It would include the company’s latest range of automated oriented polypropylene film. Toray is expecting to surge its capacity for industrial, packaging, medical, and label applications.

: Toray Plastics, a manufacturer of synthetic fibers and textiles based in the U.S., announced that it is planning to construct a new facility in North Kingston. It would include the company’s latest range of automated oriented polypropylene film. Toray is expecting to surge its capacity for industrial, packaging, medical, and label applications. September 2019: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a chemical company headquartered in Japan, is set to build a new facility to increase the production capacity of polyester film. The company is planning to invest approximately USD 130 million to construct this facility. The completion may occur by the end of 2021. The company decided to increase production because of the high demand for construction films from the electronics industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the manufacturers of construction films present in the market. They are as follows:

Dupont Teijin Films

Toray Industries

MURAPLAST D.O.O.

SKC

Polifilm

Eastman Chemical Company

INDEVCO Group

Saint-Gobain

Crayex Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Raven

