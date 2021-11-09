Acrylic Surface Coating Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global acrylic surface coating market is set to gain impetus from its possession of intense color retaining property. It can also dry at a faster rate. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Acrylic Surface Coating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Powder), By Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Others), Others, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that acrylic surface coatings are made up of methacrylic or acrylic polymer. They can be used in powder, solvent-borne, and water-borne formulations.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be moderate on the chemicals and materials industry. Most of the chemical and petrochemical players will experience resilient credit profiles in 2020-21. For some basic chemicals, such as methanol, soda ash, and caustic soda, volumes are set to decline because of very low demand. We are offering in-depth research reports for helping you overcome this grave situation and invest in important areas.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Durable Coatings to Augment Growth

Acrylic surface coatings have numerous beneficial properties. They are eco-friendly, can be easily applied, have low drying time, broad pigment compatibility, and high surface hardness. They are extensively used in layering, architectural, and decorative products. In addition to that, the construction industry is expected to aid in the acrylic surface coating market growth in the near future.

The requirement of durable coatings for protecting the substrate from corrosion and similar other external factors would accelerate growth. In the upcoming years, the demand for environment-friendly coatings will rise. However, stringent rules on the adoption of solvent-based coatings backed by their adverse effects may hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Grow Significantly Backed by Presence of Several Manufacturers

On the other hand, Europe is projected to grow steadily fueled by the rising production of automobiles, which, in turn, is expected to surge the demand for industrial finishing. In Asia Pacific, the market will grow considerably stoked by the high demand from automotive, roof coating, machinery & equipment, and electronic industries.

Geographically, North America is set to procure significant acrylic surface coating market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of multiple leading acrylic surface coating providers, namely, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, and Dunn-Edwards Corporation, in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Solutions for Gaining Large Consumer Base

The global market for acrylic surface coating houses multiple companies that are majorly investing huge sums in research and development activities. This way, they are able to unveil technologically advanced products to cater to the increasing consumer demand globally. Below are the two latest industry developments:

January 2021 : Formica Corporation, a manufacturer of surfacing solutions headquartered in Ohio, integrated FENIX, Arpa Industriale’s award-winning surfacing solution in its portfolio. This premium-quality acrylic surface coating is now available in North America for residential applications.

: Formica Corporation, a manufacturer of surfacing solutions headquartered in Ohio, integrated FENIX, Arpa Industriale’s award-winning surfacing solution in its portfolio. This premium-quality acrylic surface coating is now available in North America for residential applications. December 2019: Dow Coating Materials, a provider of a wide range of chemistries based in the U.S., launched the EVOQUE™ Pre-Composite Polymer Technology. It can surge the efficiency of titanium dioxide (TiO2). At the same time, it is capable of enhancing the light scattering efficiency and particle distribution of TiO2. Some of the additional benefits include corrosion and stain resistance.

A list of all the renowned acrylic surface coating manufacturers present in the global market:

Dow

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin-Williams

Asian Paints

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

Jotun

Kansai Paint

RPM International Inc.

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Karnak

Other key market players

