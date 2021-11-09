Global Digital Radiography Market to Reach US$ 2,978.3 Mn by 2026, Demand among Geriatric Population Likely to Remain High, says Fortune Business Insights

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,’ the market is likely to expand at an in impressive rate of 5.0% CAGR due to exceptional advancements made in the field of medical X-Ray technology.

Browse Summary of this Report at

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-radiography-market-100162

The Global Digital Radiography Market is likely to gain significant impetus from recent technological advancements. Fortune Business Insights has predicted a market to reach value of US$ 2,978.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The report has pegged the global market at US$ 1,905.5 Mn in 2018.

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Digital Radiography Market are;

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Canon Solutions America

KA Imaging Inc.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players

With high precision devices, it is possible to obtain images of the highest calibre for simplified treatment and diagnosis. Digital radiography principles enable quick image diagnosis and detection due to their ability to transfer the medical image into a computer or any other device for that matter.

As people around the world demand faster methods to treat and diagnose their injuries or disorders, the global digital radiography market is likely to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-radiography-market-100162

Rising Geriatric Population: A Major Driving Force

The increasing geriatric population is one the key factors giving tailwinds to the growth of the Digital Radiography. According to the report, pace of gains for the market will accelerate in response to the increasing geriatric population. Among all age groups, aged people are most vulnerable to chronic diseases, as their immunity decreases with time.

Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised with due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centres, or clinics Thus, the demand for digital radiography devices is likely to remain high among geriatric population.

Philips Receives FDA Clearance for ‘ProxiDiagnost N90’: Claims Dose-Rate Reduction up to 68%

In 2018, Philips received FDA approval for its product ‘ProiDiagnost N90’. This device was a first of its kind digital radiography fluoroscopy system, aimed at diagnosis and medical imaging of the highest precision. ProxiDiagnost N90 allowed diagnosis within no time, and at the same time, enables high quality x-ray images. The device uses the mechanism of a flat-panel x-ray detector.

With its optimum efficiency, the device also carries out the work of several frames and operates within a single frame. Furthermores, the company went out to state that with its grid-control fluoroscopy (GCF) method, it will massively reduce patient-dosage rates up to 68%.

Order Complete Report at

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100162

Major Segmentation include;

By Product

Computed Radiography

Direct Digital Radiography

By Type

Dynamic

Static

By Application

General Radiography

Dentistry

Oncology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Others

By Geography

The product is most likely to be adopted rapidly in the forthcoming years due to its hugely successful initial reviews. Encouraged by the success of ProxiDiagnost N90, Fortune Business Insights expects newer products to follow, soon.

Drawbacks of Film-Based Processing to Increase Demand for Digital Radiography

Conventionally used film based image processing possessed several drawbacks. These drawbacks included long time for processing, inefficient diagnosis, and unclear images. Furthermore, some film-based x-ray image processing machines contained a lot of space and were naturally heavy to carry and relocate.

Thus, the need and demand for portability was a key factor creating growth opportunities for the digital radiography market. The aforementioned factors led to the demand for a portable radiography device, wherein the machine could be carried to patients and not the vice versa. Digital radiography equipment sufficed all such needs and thus, they have been widely adopted by end-users, globally

Secondary Research is conducted to derive the following information:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

Details in relation to the parent market/related market, value and supply chain analysis, distribution channels, trade analysis, and recent technological developments.

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Market & technological trends and new product developments

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs