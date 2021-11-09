Dental Equipment Market to Exhibit 9.6% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”dental equipment market” size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.07 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing preference for digital dental x-ray and the rising geriatric population that is projected to drive the demand for advanced dental equipment. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, Dental CAD/CAM Equipment, Dental Chairs, and Others) and By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8.89 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

This report focuses on Dental Equipment Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Supply Chain Disruption to Affect Dental Equipment Product Sales amid COVID-19

Significant supply chain disruption and low footfall of the patients has led to a reduced sales of dentistry equipment. In addition to this, the growing focus of the healthcare industry to attain COVID-19 patients has led to postponement of non-COVID-19 medical procedures. This has further impacted the market negatively.

Dental equipment are tools adopted by the dentists to provide effective dental treatment. They include devices that are extensively adopted to examine and operate dental procedures. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is driving the demand for innovative dentistry equipment across the globe.

SEGMENTATION

Dental Radiology Equipment Held 46.4% in 2019

The dental radiology equipment segment, based on product, held a market share of about 46.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing preference for advanced dental radiology equipment that enables efficient image processing systems.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Spending on Dental Care to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global dental equipment market in the forthcoming years. The increasing spending on dental care is propelling the demand for innovative dental equipment that is attributable to the region’s growth between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.49 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of dental implants that will boost the adoption of dental equipment in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Partnership to Intensify Industry Competition

The global dental equipment market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are focusing on leveraging the opportunities provided by the growing demand for advanced dental equipment. These companies are further striving to maintain dominance by partnering with other small companies to expand their product portfolio that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

July 2019– Carestream Dental announced a partnership with ArchformByte. Through the deal, dentists using the CS 3500 or CS 3600 intraoral scanners from Carestream Dental will be able to send the accurate images captured to ArchformByte online for efficient production of C-Thru aligners in no time.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Dental Equipment:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

VATECH (South Korea)

A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, United States

BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, United States)

Carestream Health, Inc. (New York, United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Other Prominent Players

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmentation :

By Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Dental Surgical Navigation Systems

CAD/CAM Equipment

Dental Chairs

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (By Product Type, By End User, and by Country)

o U.S. (By Product Type)

o Canada (By Product Type)

Europe (By Product Type, By End User, and by Country)

o U.K. (By Product Type)

o Germany (By Product Type)

o France (By Product Type)

o Italy (By Product Type)

o Spain (By Product Type)

o Scandinavia (By Product Type)

Asia-Pacific (By Product Type, By End User, and by Country)

o China (By Product Type)

o Japan (By Product Type)

o India (By Product Type)

o Australia (By Product Type)

o Southeast Asia (By Product Type)

o Rest of Asia Pacific (By Product Type)

Latin America (By Product Type, By End User, and by Country)

o Brazil (By Product Type)

o Mexico (By Product Type)

o Rest of Latin America (By Product Type)

The Middle East & Africa (By Product Type, By End User, and by Country)

o GCC (By Product Type)

o South Africa (By Product Type)

o Rest of Middle East & Africa (By Product Type)

