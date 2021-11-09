Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027; FDA Approval for Hitachi’s Scenaria to Propel Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global “computed tomography (CT) scanners market” size is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced imaging systems including computed tomography systems will stimulate the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled The market size stood at USD 6.86 billion in 2019.

This report focuses on Computed Tomography Scanners Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Rising Cases of Chronic Disorders to Fuel Product Demand for CT Scanners

The demand for early-stage diagnosis among patients will foster the healthy growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will spur demand for effective and advanced diagnostic systems, which, in turn, will spur demand for computed tomography scanners. The increasing cases of chronic disorders in the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and India will further propel the market’s development. According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 121.5 million adults were suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. in 2018. The growing number of patients undergoing imaging procedures will have a positive impact on the CT scanners market growth. According to the NHS, an estimated 2.5 million people in the U.K. are suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure to Augment Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest CT scanners market share during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about chronic disorders. The well-established healthcare facilities in countries such as, Germany, France, and Italy will aid development in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The developing healthcare sector and strong unmet need for advanced diagnostic systems in diagnostic centers will create opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

September 2019: Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it has received the U.S FDA clearance for Scenaria View premium performance CT that can satisfy all the essential clinical needs.

The Report Lists the Main Players in the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market:

GE Healthcare (Massachusetts, United States)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Neusoft Medical Systems (Shenyang, China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Shimoishigami, Japan)

Carestream Health (New York, U.S.)

Planmeca Oy (Helsinki,Finland)

Fujifilm Corporation (Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

