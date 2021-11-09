Europe Neoantigens Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2023 to 2028| Study by Business Market Insights

The neoantigens market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 86,165.00 thousand in 2023 to US$ 341,855.35 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2023 to 2028. The market growth is attributed due to the increasing research & development in the bioinformatics field across the countries. Also, the rising incidence of cancer is likely to raise the demand for neoantigens targeted. Germany is much ahead in terms of the healthcare industry. It has the presence of market leaders from across the world. Also, there are well-established players across the country that is contributing to the overall healthcare industry.

Use of AI in neoantigen vaccine development; private organizations and companies as well as government associations are equally participating in the development of immunotherapy methods by integrating IT with life sciences. Healthcare IT and neoantigen market players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology with neoantigens to identify patient-specific immunogenic cancer mutations. In May 2020, NEC Corporation, an IT and network technologies company, and Transgene, a company involved in the development of virus-based immunotherapies for cancer treatment, announced to publish their findings in the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2020 (AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II) in June 2020.

By Treatment

Combination Therapy

Mono Therapy

By Therapeutic Specialty

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Solid Tumors

Urinary System Cancers

Melanoma

Head and Neck Cancer

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

