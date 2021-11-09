mHealth Market to Rise at a Remarkable CAGR of 29.1%; Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Enable Speedy Growth, sates Fortune Business Insights™

The global “mHealth market” size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Fitness Trackers, Glucose Monitors, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 34.28 billion in 2018. The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mhealth-market-100266

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the mHealth Market Report

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic

Apple

AirStrip

AliveCor, Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

LifeWatch Services, Inc.

Philips

iHealth

AT&T

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Nokia

Increasing Adoption of Smartphone Services among Global Population to Enable Growth

The adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle among people around the world has fuelled the demand for convenient yet high-performing mobile applications. The advent of cloud-based services within mobile apps is favoring the expansion of the Global mHealth Market. Cloud-based services fulfill the need for excess storage that is required when availing mHealth solutions. According to Statista, in 2016, around 2.1 billion people around the world owned smartphones.

This number accounts for around 36% of the global population, and it is forecasted to grow even more by 2019. Thus, an increasing end-user availability may lead to a subsequent increase in demand for mHealth applications and services in the forthcoming years.

The demand for easy access to health information among the geriatric population is a key factor impelling innovations in mHealth services. Among various benefits of mHealth services, some noteworthy benefits are real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and treatment and wellness based on recorded data. mHealth devices possess advantages such as low cost, minimum maintenance, and reduced time frames. The factors above are resulting in the higher uptake of mHealth services over other services among end-users, globally.

Quick Buy – mHealth Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100266

Key Segmentation of mHealth Market:

mHealth Market Segments by Product Type

Patient Monitoring Products

Diagnostics Products

Nutrition and Fitness Support

Mental Health Support

Others

mHealth Market Segments by Modality

Wired

Wireless

mHealth Market Segments by End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

mHealth Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Favorable Government Policies to Boost the Global mHealth Market

Increasing government initiatives targeted towards spreading health awareness are boosting the global mHealth market. Moreover, rising government initiatives that are promoting the use of mHealth apps are aiding the expansion of the global market. Organizations such as the National Health Service (NHS) have imposed stringent rules and regulations towards the safety and testing of mHealth apps and services.

Therefore, users can be sure of the efficiency of these apps as they have already been tested and verified clinically. This, in turn, has led to increased reliability and subsequently, more end-users are preferring apps that have been verified, clinically by organizations such as the NHS.

Incorporation of mHealth services in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Enable Growth

Blood pressure monitoring is an integral part of detecting diseases at an early stage. Blood pressure monitoring helps in detecting cardiac arrests and heart failures at an early stage and reduces the chances of heart attacks and other fatal disorders. The advent of wearable blood pressure monitoring devices with in-built mHealth applications is leading to increased adoption of these devices among people, globally. This, in turn, has led to an increase in growth of the global mHealth market and is expected to boost the market in the forecast period as well.

Frequently Ask Question :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-market-100266

Table of Content:

1 MHealth Market Overview

1.1 MHealth Product Overview

1.2 MHealth Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global MHealth Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global MHealth Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global MHealth Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global MHealth Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global MHealth Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global MHealth Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by MHealth Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by MHealth Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company MHealth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 MHealth Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MHealth Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by MHealth Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in MHealth as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into MHealth Market

2.8 Key Company MHealth Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global MHealth Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global MHealth Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global MHealth Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global MHealth Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global MHealth Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global MHealth Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global MHealth by Application

4.1 MHealth Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global MHealth Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global MHealth Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global MHealth Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions MHealth Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America MHealth by Application

4.5.2 Europe MHealth by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific MHealth by Application

4.5.4 Latin America MHealth by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa MHealth by Application

5 North America MHealth Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe MHealth Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Dental Equipment Market to Reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Digital Dental X-Ray Equipment to Stoke Demand

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Develop Rapidly; Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Encourage Development

mHealth Market : Launch of Technologically Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices to Encourage Growth Process

Fitness Tracker Market : Online Sales of Fitness Tracker Alongside Fitness Products to Improve Business Prospects Amid Covid-19 Pandemic