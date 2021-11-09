Asia Pacific Electronic Camera Stabilizer Market Exclusive Growth in Nearby Future by 2027 with CAGR 10.0% | Top Companies Like Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Tilta Technology Co., Ltd., Zhiyun

According to The Business Market Insights Asia Pacific Electronic Camera Stabilizer Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. Over the past few decades, the global entertainment and media sector has experienced significant growth on the back of the increased production of different genres of video content for both TV and big screen. Rapid transformation in technologies, consumer behavior, and business models have brought changes in consumer preference for experience and pay for entertainment and the media.

The Asia-Pacific electronic camera stabilizer market is expected to reach US$386.1 Mn by 2027 from US$182.0 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. A camera stabilizer is an accessory that reduces motion blur to enable the camera users to capture sharp photographs and videos. Initially, the use of camera stabilizers was limited to the media & broadcast industry; however, the accessory has now gained popularity among small moviemakers and online content creators.

The growing adoption of consumer electronics such as camcorders, digital cameras, and smartphones, and the increased spending capability of customers are anticipated to drive the demand for camera stabilizers in the region during the forecast period.Further, the escalating popularity of the film industry has encouraged professionals to come up with increased levels of creativity in cinematography. They are increasingly trying out imaginative work involving perfect motionby capturing creative shots through specialized lenses. Professional photographers use specific equipment such as rigs and camera stabilizers to get artistically perfect shots. Therefore, the rising demand for action photography is propelling the use of camera stabilizers.

