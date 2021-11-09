Fitness Tracker Market to Inflate Rapidly; Surging Obese Population to Accelerate Business Potential, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”Fitness Tracker Market” is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019.

The report fitness tracker market comprises:

Through analysis of the industry

Key insights into the market

Latest market trends and developments

Crucial information on COVID-19

Present and future market values

Regional Analysis:

Surging Obese Population to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing obesity in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.

Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of fitness trackers because of the interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products. However, the ongoing development of technologically advanced products by OEMs will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time. Moreover, Fitbit is also providing a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve sales of fitness trackers through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, the enormous

Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation :

By Device Type

Smart Watches

Fitness Band

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Others

By Application

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Measurement

Glucose Measurement

Sports

Running

Cycling Tracking

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America By Device Type By Application By Distribution Channel By Country



Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit signed a partnership agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address gaps in atrial fibrillation detection to accelerate diagnosis.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Fitness Tracker Market:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

(Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players

