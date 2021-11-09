Hearing Aids Market: Phonak Introduces Suit of Phonak eSolutions to Help Patients Receive Essential Care amid COVID-19, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”hearing aids market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of telehealth among audiologists to prevent patient traffic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices (Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In the Ear (ITE), Receiver in the Canal (RIC), Completely in the Canal (CIC), Others (Invisible in the Canal, etc.) and Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants and Bone Anchored Implants)), By Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics) By Distribution Channel (Over the Counter (OTC), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Higher Noise Exposure to Boost Growth

The rising cases of hearing loss in the industrialized countries are set to accelerate the global hearing aids market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that by 2050, the number of people living with disabling hearing loss will reach over 900 million. Apart from that, physiological aging of the ear, genetic susceptibility, higher noise exposure, vascular disorder, and chronic inflammation would also contribute to the surging demand for these aids. However, the social stigma associated with hearing loss and devices often result in patients missing their check-ups. It may hamper growth.

Increasing Development of Novel Devices to Spur Growth in Europe

In 2019, North America procured USD 3.37 billion in terms of revenue. The increasing adoption of less noticeable devices to surge the aesthetic appeal would aid growth. Europe is projected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising research and development activities to create advanced hearing aids. In Asia Pacific, the increasing old age population is expected to drive growth.

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Hearing Aids to Fulfill Unmet Needs

The global market houses several manufacturers that are mainly aiming to fulfill the unmet demand from people across the globe. To do so, they are developing novel products equipped with innovative technologies for more comfort. Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device.

: GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device. April 2020: Phonak unveiled a new telehealth technology that contains a suit of Phonak eSolutions featuring real-time remote hearing aid fine-tuning, programming, and fitting. It also includes online hearing testing to help patients receive care amid COVID-19.

A list of all the renowned manufacturers operating in the global market:

Sonovo (Stafa, Switzerland)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

GN Store Nord A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

WS Audiology (Denmark)

Starkey (Minnesota, U.S.)

MED-EL (Medical Electronics) (Innsbruck, Austria)

Cochlear Ltd (Sydney, Australia)

RION Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Other prominent players

