Global Optical Brightening Agents Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Detergent And Cleaning Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Optical Brightening Agents Market Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global optical brightening agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

● Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Detergents with brightening agents are added to give clothing a healthier appearance; normally washed clothes look yellowish, which consumers dislike. Thus, the demand for optical brightening agents has been driven by growing demand from the detergent and cleaning industries. Fluorescence has been added to banknotes and stickers to help differentiate them from counterfeit notes, thus, the demand for the products is expected to increase with a growing need to identify counterfeit currency.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Optical brightening agents, commonly known as fluorescent brightening agents, are chemicals used in the production of fibres, fabrics, inks, coatings, and detergents. They absorb light in the ultraviolet and violet ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum and emit light in the blue range.

By type, the market is bifurcated into:

• DASCC

• DSBP

The market is divided in based on application into:

• Paper

• Detergents

• Textiles

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

High-brightness paper contains brightening agents that give it a solid, fluorescent look when exposed to ultraviolet light. Previously, bluing was used for the same purpose, but new optical brightening agents have since replaced it. Brighteners improve the detergent’s effectiveness while still acting as fabric softeners. Thus, the demand for optical brightening agents has been driven by the detergent and cleaning industries. While optical brightening agents are expected to be consumed mostly by the detergent industry, consumers of cosmetics, paper, textiles, and plastics will also be essential for the market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. Due to rapid industrialisation, increasing manufacturing operations, and a growing population with a need for better living standards, countries like China and India are expected to be prominent regional markets for the industry.

Although the Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America, are expected to expand rapidly, Europe and North America are expected to develop slowly. Papermill closures have occurred due to industry saturation in Europe and North America over the years, but the soaps and detergents business could add to the demand growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, and Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

