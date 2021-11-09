Global Point Of Sale Materials (PoSM) Market Driven By Expansion Of Store Formats And Retailing In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Point of Sale Materials (PoSM) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global point of sale materials (PoSM) market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-of-sale-materials-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 33.6 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.57 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 68.4 billion

The global point of sale materials (PoSM) industry is fueled by the FMCG, food and beverage, and retail industries, all of which contribute significantly to the industry’s development. The global point of sale display market has an impact on the global point of sale materials business, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026. North America and Europe are the industry’s high-maturity markets, and both are projected to expand steadily over the next few years. Meanwhile, the medium maturity markets are seen in parts of Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia. In the forecast timeframe, the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand strongly. The leading market for point-of-sale materials is North America (PoSM). The high involvement of global and local players in North America drives the demand in the area. The region’s growing acceptance of point-of-purchase (PoP) management tools is expected to help the industry expand even further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The promotional materials used to relay product details to customers at the point of sale are known as point-of-sale materials (PoSM) or point of purchase materials (POPM). There are several different kinds of point-of-sale materials on the market that businesses can use for their marketing strategies.

Explore the full report with the table of contents : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-of-sale-materials-market

On the basis of end-use industries, the industry is segmented into:

FMCG

Food and Beverage

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The dominant position of the company in the in-store promotions sector drives the global point of sale materials (PoSM) market. The market for point-of-sale materials (PoSM) is being driven by large end-users such as supermarkets, FMCG, and the food and beverage industries. To capture a larger share of buyers’ trade marketing budget, industry suppliers are focused on expanding their global reach and broadening the scope of their services. The global point of sale (POS) industry is growing as demand for near-field communication-ready systems grows. The food and beverage, beauty, and personal care markets are all seeing significant increases in POP show, which is helping to propel the point-of-sale materials (PoSM) industry forward.

The growth of the industry will be aided by the expansion of store formats, especially in emerging markets in Asia and Latin America. Retailers are seizing opportunities to reach into emerging markets and, as a result, are spending more heavily in these areas. The importance of on-shelf and PDQ displays as an effective driver to push walk-ins has increased as a result of the use of these displays to secure consumer interest. Suppliers are constantly investing in technologies to maintain improved capabilities, which is helping the point-of-sale materials (PoSM) industry expand much faster.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Innerworkings, Inc., HH Global, Exceptional 3D, Inc., Simpson Group, Adare International Limited, RTC Industries, Inc., Trion Industries, Inc. and Priority, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Solar Energy Storage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-energy-storage-market

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-home-installation-service-market-report

Global Smart Inhalers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-inhalers-market

Global Solar Lighting System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-lighting-system-market

Global Soy-Based Infant Formula Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soy-based-infant-formula-market

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/offshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-report

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-volatile-memory-express-market

Global Non-GMO Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-food-market

Global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/obsessive-compulsive-disorder-drugs-market

Global Oleoresin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oleoresin-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/