Citrus Water Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Danone S.A, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf, Lemon Perfect, Mountain Valley Spring Company, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo

Taste and fragrance have become significant factors across food and beverage industry. Citrus water is known to find its application across food and beverage formulations in preparation of additives, bakery confectionery, and juices as a flavor enhancer. Citrus water also helps to add tangy flavors and aromas in food products including soups and sauces and is also used in culinary applications. It is expected to gain traction in globalization trends in international cuisines across emerging economies.

The report aims to provide an overview of the citrus water market with detailed market segmentation by product type, source, packaging type and distribution channel and geography. The global citrus water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading citrus water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Danone S.A

2.Icelandic Water Holdings ehf

3.Lemon Perfect

4.Mountain Valley Spring Company

5.Nestle S.A.

6.PepsiCo. Inc.

7.S and D Coffee and Tea

8.Suntory Beverages and Food Ltd.

9.Super bock Bebidas

10.The Coca Cola Company

The global citrus water market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, packaging type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the citrus water market is segmented into economic and premium. Based on source, the global citrus water market is divided lemon, orange, lime, grapefruit and mixed. Based on packaging type, the global citrus water market is divided bottles, tins and other. Based on distribution channel, the global citrus water market is divided hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, online and others.

The citrus water market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as diet variants of citrus water such as sugar free, zero and low-calorie options. Moreover, diversified range of natural flavors and rising preference towards healthy foods among consumers provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the citrus water market. However, high cost of citrus water as compared to other conventional beverages is projected to hamper the overall growth of the citrus water market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Citrus water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Citrus water market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the citrus water market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

