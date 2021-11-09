At 4.5% CAGR, Hemodialysis Equipment Market Flourishes Owing to Rapid Technological Advancements in Healthcare: Fortune Business Insights

According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global hemodialysis equipment market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood.

This process of removal and filtration is called hemodialysis. The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is another factor responsible for the adoption of a hemodialysis machine. ESRD can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcoholism, urinary tract issues, genetic disorders, and drug abuse.

Analysts in the report found that the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

As per the National Kidney Foundation report 2016, more than 1 lakh patients are awaiting kidney transplants in the U.S. This shortage for kidney transplants act as a potential growth trigger in the market. This shows that the hemodialysis equipment market scope is likely to increase.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Animal Feed Testing Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

By End User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market’s Forefront

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren’t met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to register a considerable rate in the forecast years. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe.

The market is likely to create growth opportunities as the availability of hemodialysis machine increases in Europe. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period.

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home.

These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of an advanced hemodialysis machine called 4008A in January 2019. The machine was launched in India, is enabled with an improved blood filtration technology. Also, the machine is available at lower rates. As a result of these initiatives, the company is leading and holds a major share in the global market. This company, together with Baxter International, presently covers the majority share in the global hemodialysis equipment market.

Questions and Answers of Hemodialysis Equipment Market:

What will the market growth rate of Hemodialysis Equipment Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

Who are the key vendors in Hemodialysis Equipment space?

What are the Hemodialysis Equipment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

