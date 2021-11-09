Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market Grow at a CAGR of 13.0% to 2028|Miele, Smeg S.p.A., Whirlpool Corporation, Vestel

The Europe touch screen for household appliances market was valued at US$ 146.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 402.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

Germany, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, and Italy are the major countries in Europe known for large-scale industrialization and urbanization. Increasing adoption of household appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, coffee machines, and washing machines among individuals is fueling the integration of touchscreen feature. Further, upsurge in IoT-based applications and the availability of better internet infrastructure have enabled the end users to procure kitchen appliances equipped with smart and distinct features, which, in turn, has propelled the integration of touchscreen. Emergence of advanced technologies such as Air Touch Technology and enhanced safety systems in controllers used in a touchscreen panel are other factors propelling the demand for smart household & kitchen appliances, thereby accelerating the market growth.

To obtain market revenue forecast by various segments from 2021–2028. Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market Segmentation By Display Technology Resistive

Capacitive By Product Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Ovens and Microwave

Coffee Machines By Display Size Less than 7 Inch

7 Inch and Above Company Profiles Arçelik A.Ş.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Electrolux AB

Groupe SEB

Haier Inc

LG Electronics

Miele

Smeg S.p.A.

Whirlpool Corporation

Vestel

Samsung

The research on the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market.

