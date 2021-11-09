Global Medical Robots Market to Rise in the Coming years, MIT’s Ingestible Origami Robot Touted as a Game Changer, says Fortune Business Insights

The global medical robots market is likely to expand in the coming years due to advancements made in embedded systems. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Robotic Systems (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Others), Instruments & Accessories), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to grow in the coming years due to recent product innovations using concepts such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT).

Advent of precise devices in medical robots is favoring the growth of the global market. The need for highly precise devices was a common concern, but recent indications have been positive. The global medical robots market is likely to derive growth from applications in surgeries, diagnosis, and other treatment procedures. Recent product innovations have been noteworthy and are likely to contribute to the expansion of the global medical robots market in the forthcoming years.

Ingestible Medical Origami Robot: A Game Changer

In 2016, scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) introduced a new foldable origami robot. They stated that this robot could be ingested by the humans and once it goes down the stomach, it will unfold itself and clear unwanted objects and out of the digestive system. The device can be traced through an external magnetic field, thereby reducing chances of being misplaced. The robot could fold itself in the size of a pill and could perform tasks based on the requirements of the patients, guided by the surgeons. The origami robot can be a game changer, as it is likely to suffice the needs of internal surgical actions. This allows the need to eliminate incisions or inserting a device or surgical part into the body. The origami robot is likely to have a positive impact on the global medical robots market and is likely to favour the growth of the market in the coming years.

Segmentation of the Global Medical Robots Market

By Product Type

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robots

o Oncology

o Gynecology

o Urology

o General surgery

o Orthopedic Robotic Systems

o Others

Telepresence Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

o Prosthetic Robots

o Therapeutic Robots

o Exoskeleton Robots

o Assistive Robots

Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots

Medical Transportation Robots

Others (e.g. sanitation and disinfection robots)

Instruments & Accessories

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmacies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Genesis Healthcare Launches Xenex Bot, Aimed Towards Strengthening its Foothold

In 2016, Genesis Healthcare launched the Xenex robot that is used to destroy bacteria and other harmful germs with the help of xenon ultra violet light. The Xenon is clinically effective against the most harmful bacteria and its abilities has caught the eyes of many investor firms around the world. The Xenex is capable of operating and functioning within a five-minute cycle, without needing to warm up or cool down. Thus, the ability of Xenon to perform its tasks in a short span of time and needing lesser pre-operative or post-operative time has contributed to the success of this technology. Genesis’ Xenex is likely to impact the global medical robots market positively and is likely to favor growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global medical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc. (Hanssen), Verb Surgical Inc., MICROBOT MEDICAL INC., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Aethon, and InTouch Technologies, Inc.

