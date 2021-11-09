Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market to Gain from Rising Utilization in Healthcare Industry, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”plastic injection molding for medical device market” is set to gain momentum from its ever-increasing usage in various manufacturing processes in the healthcare industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Package & Containers, Diagnostic Test Kits, Surgical Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that plastic injection molding for medical devices are utilized to produce laboratory equipment, test tubes, beakers, and other medical components.

Regional Analysis:

The global plastic injection molding for medical device market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the rise in R&D of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements imposed by the U.S government in manufacturing of the products is responsible for increased sales of medically graded products. Asia Pacific is likely to witness higher CAGR in the market owing to setup of manufacturing plants in the region to raise the market potential. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register a comparatively lower CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Research and Development Activities to Boost Growth

The high demand for plastic-based products for propelling the research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is set to bolster the plastic injection molding for medical device market growth in the near future. Also, plastic injection molding for medical devices are cost-effective, which, in turn, make them very popular in multiple industries. However, the process of setting up a system or a factory to manufacture plastic injection molding for medical devices involves high cost spending. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Stringent Government Norms to Favor Growth in North America and Europe

