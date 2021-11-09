Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Prognosticated for a Stunning Growth by 2027 |Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The EdTech and smart classroom market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 20,571.2 million in 2019 to US$ 61,250.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market research report at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00017301/

Market Introduction

Online learning has become an integral part of best learning and teaching practices around Europe. EdTech and smart classroom solutions helps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. The EdTech includes domains such as online learning, educational teaching and learning theories, and computer-based and smartphone-based learning. The Europe market for EdTech and smart classroom has been segmented into five major countries— Germany, France, Italy, UK and Russia. In 2019, Europe EdTech and smart classroom market accounted for 27.3% revenue share.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The EdTech and smart classroom market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 20,571.2 million in 2019 to US$ 61,250.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. The Europe EdTech and smart classroom market is witnessing an impressive growth and market players operating at different levels and product categories are focusing on constantly improving their offerings by adding advanced features and integrating various technologies in their solutions. The adoption of devices such as smartphones, interactive displays, notebooks, and tablets in classrooms and students to offer an immersive and engaging teaching and learning experience is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the Europe.

Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User

Upto K-12

Higher Education

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SMART Technologies

Enquire to Purchase this Report @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00017301/

The research on the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace and Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/