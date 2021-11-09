Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 – Deutsche Post AG,  KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG,  NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.,  DB Schenker,  C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.,  DSV A/S

A Complete Guide to Third Party Logistics Market [PDF Guide]

Third party logistics is moving towards increased information base and large-scale operations owing to maximize operational efficiency and improve profitability. There is an improvement in the strategic nature of relationships between shippers and third-party logistics providers. Globally, 3PL firms are increasing their employee strength, organization skills, broadening their service offerings, investing in new technology, and expanding their geographical reach in order to deliver data driven solutions.

Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their proficiency in this areas is always superior to that of the core companies. 3PL firms have the expertise to keep IT systems updated and deliver the logistic services more time & cost effectively along with this they own the ability to meet the technical requirements. Moreover, 3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well.

The Third Party Logistics market was valued at US$ 805.4 Mn million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,240.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.