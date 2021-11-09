Top 10 Leading Ultrasound Equipment Market Manufacturers in the world, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global ultrasound equipment market is likely to grow in the coming years due to technological advancements in ultrasound equipment. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ultrasound Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 10,500.8 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this market was valued at US$ 7,052.5 Mn in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The global ultrasound equipment market is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising uptake of these devices. Ultrasound technology is used to produce high-quality diagnostic images with the use of high-frequency waves. Technological advancements have led to the introduction of portable ultrasound equipment. The advent of innovative devices such as doppler ultrasound equipment is likely to boost the global ultrasound equipment market.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Ultrasound Equipment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Ultrasound Equipment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Ultrasound Equipment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Launches ‘Aplio-a’ Series Ultrasound Equipment

In 2019, Canon Medical Systems Corporation launched ‘Aplio-a’, a new series of ultrasound equipment. Canon’s latest series of ultrasound equipment covered a wide range of health-related applications at affordable prices. These factors will lead to a high demand for ultrasound equipment in the forthcoming years. The product is likely to have a positive impact on the global ultrasound equipment market and is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Butterfly IQ Receives FDA Clearance for Smartphone-Integrated Ultrasound

In 2017, Butterfly IQ received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ‘Ultrasound-On-A-Chip’. Butterfly’s latest device was portable and operated on a single chip, integrated within a compact space. The device is cleared for several clinical uses including pediatric, gynecological and abdominal cases. The device can directly transfer the image to a smartphone and has an added advantage of storing the image over the cloud. The device will witness huge demand from around the world, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global ultrasound equipment market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Key Countries, 2018 Technological Advancements In Ultrasound Equipment Regulatory Scenario, Key Countries/ Key Regions New Product Launches Reimbursement Scenario, Key Regions Technological Advancements In Ultrasound Equipment

Global Ultrasound Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Cart-based Compact / Point-of-Care Hand-held Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Radiology Cardiology Gynecology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



