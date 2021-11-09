Global Tactical Data Link Market Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2027

The global tactical data link market size is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in technological intervention will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Solution (Hardware, and Software), By Platform (Air, Ground, and Sea), By Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, and Situational Awareness), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the market was worth USD 6.14 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Tactical data link solutions are a communication standard that is widely used across the defense and military sector for the transfer of critical information. Recent technological advances have led to a wider application scope. The ability of tactical data link solutions to operate in real-time will contribute to the growing adoption of the product across the world. The increasing terrorist activities have led to an emphasis on the development of efficient TDL solutions. The increasing emphasis on the R&D of TDL solutions will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The high investment in the product R&D will create several opportunities for the growth of the tactical data link market in the forthcoming years. Increasing international disputes among neighbouring countries across the world will lead to an increased demand for the product across the world.

Request Sample PDF Brochure : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tactical-data-link-market-103189

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. In February 2017, the US Navy announced that it has signed a contract with Leonardo Company DRS Technologies Inc. The company announced that the company will deliver new tactical data link for the next ten years. The contract is said to be worth USD 22 million. US Navy’s latest contract with Leonardo Company DRS will not just help Leonardo generate a massive revenue in the coming years, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the other company mergers and collaborations of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the overall tactical data link market in the foreseeable future.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report :- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tactical-data-link-market-103189

List of companies profiled in the report:

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (The U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Viasat, Inc. (The U.S.)

Industry Developments:

May 2017 – Leonardo DRS, a subsidiary of Leonardo SpA announced that it has received several orders for Link-11 and Link-12 communication systems and associated equipment.

View Related Reports:-

https://hackmd.io/@dcaa_MssQeyyUXvauclrTw/Hy2CAOPvK

https://printable-calendar.mn.co/posts/18286767?utm_source=manual

https://fromfostercaretoceo.mn.co/posts/18286775?utm_source=manual

https://acatpg.mn.co/posts/18286784?utm_source=manual

https://globalsocials.mn.co/posts/18286806?utm_source=manual

https://community.growthhackers.com/posts/18286832?utm_source=manual

https://faceblox.mn.co/posts/18286936?utm_source=manual

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]