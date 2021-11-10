Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Research Methodology Forecast By 2026

The global telemedicine technologies and services market is slated to witnessa robust growth period owing to the increasing use of data science techniques to deliver effective and efficient treatment to patients. Data analysis, particularly big data tools, is expected to play a key role in the constantly evolving healthcare services sector. For example, telehealth monitoring, or eHealth, is being aided by the advancements made in smart device technologies through the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). These devices not only enable swift communication, but also facilitate access to patient data at remote locations through cloud computing systems. Ready availability of patient information can help doctors and physicians to make their diagnosis as accurate as possible. Furthermore, integration of big data analytics in healthcare has made possible delivery of medication and first-aid in disaster hit areas using drones. Increasing adoption of telemedicine services in health delivery systems will bolster the global telemedicine technologies and services market revenue in the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights through its report, titled “Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Tele-care, Tele-diagnostics, Tele-monitoring), By Modality (In-campus, Cloud-Based), By Application (Emergency Services, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynaecology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, offers an in-depth analysis of the various aspects in this promising market. The report is multi-faceted in nature in that it incorporates a thorough assessment of the plausible trends, changing dynamics, business opportunities, and regional developments in the global telemedicine technologies and services market.

The World Health Organization describes telemedicine as delivery of health services by professionals at a distance. This delivery involves access and exchange of information using information and communication technology (ICT) to diagnose and treat injuries and diseases in a time-bound manner. In essence, the term denotes the blending of technology in the field of healthcare.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market

Chronic diseases, or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), account for 71% of deaths globally every year, as per WHO estimates. The WHO also reveals that 15 million deaths, 85% of the global deaths, occur in low and middle income countries where healthcare infrastructure in ill-equipped. These countries are seeing an increasing demand for telemedicine technologies as in many cases, patients are unable to make it to the doctor in time. Rising need for modern technology in healthcare delivery in developing countries will fuel the expansion of the global telemedicine technologies and services market size till 2026.

However, high cost of telemedicine services and apprehensions related to data breach possibilities can negatively impact the global telemedicine technologies and services market.

North America to Lead and Asia-Pacific to Broaden the Market

Among regions, North America is anticipated to hold a dominant section of the global telemedicine technologies and services market share in the forecasted period. This is primarily an outcome of a well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure, rapid developments in medicine technology, and growing focus on early detection and prevention of diseases. Climbing demand for better and advanced healthcare facilities along with an ever-increasing use of smart devices will favor the global telemedicine technologies and services market potential in Asia-Pacific.

Increasing Collaborations to Energize Market Competition

Key players in the global telemedicine technologies and services market are frequently entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships to amplify their reach and diversify their product portfolios. For example, in July 2019, GE Healthcare took its partnership with InTouch Health forward by integrating the latter’s virtual care communications system with its own telehealth platform, Mural. Similarly, Doctor On Demand and Humana collaborated in April 2019 to launch a low-premium virtual plan for primary healthcare.

Some of the major participants in the global telemedicine technologies and services market, as covered by Fortune Business Insights, include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Medvivo

Allscripts

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Cerner Corporation

Ergotron, Inc.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

This report focuses on : Telemedicine Technologies and Services Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Key questions answered in the report:

