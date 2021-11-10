Germany PropTech Market Sees Rise in Revenue of up to US$ 444.39 million by 2028 | Analysis by Business Market Insights

The Germany PropTech market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

PropTech, also referred as property technology, comprises the set of technology driven products, solutions, or services that aid in several business operations and management across the real estate sector. The rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry drive the growth of the Germany PropTech market.

Major key players covered in this report are

ALPHAPENTA

BETTERHOMES AG

BOTTIMMO AG

HAUSGOLD

Homeday GmbH

immoverkauf24 GmbH

Maklaro.de

McMakler GmbH

PriceHubble

realbest Germany GmbH

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the PropTech market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Germany PropTech market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Germany PropTech market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Germany PropTech market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Germany PropTech market.

